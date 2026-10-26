A Halloween Trick-or-Treating event is coming to The Factory at Franklin on Wednesday, Oct. 28.
The free family-friendly event will take place from 3 p.m.-6 p.m., featuring a trick-or-treat trail with six candy stations, games and activities throughout the Factory’s shops and restaurants, with costumes encouraged.
“We are excited to offer families a festive way to experience The Factory during the Halloween season,” The Factory’s general manager Micah Williams said in a news release. “Whether you’re a frequent visitor or first-time guest, we encourage families to explore everything The Factory has to offer and discover fun activities and new favorites around every corner.”
Collection bags will be provided by The Little Cottage, while supplies last, with interactive activities at the following locations, as well as well as other family-friendly activities and attractions.
Storytime with Anna Skates of The Department of Curious Things at Bound Booksellers
Face painting by Fantasy Face Artistry
Magic by Richard Green, The Modern Conjurer
The Many Hats of Minnie Pearl, A Museum Without Walls exhibit hosted by the Heritage Foundation of Williamson County
Seasonal Sips at The Skylight, including cider for children and Harvest Moon Margarita samples for guests 21 and older
Mini pumpkin decorating withCul2vate Farms pumpkins
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