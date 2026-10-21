The Tennessee State Museum has announced its list of 2026-27 Capital Maintenance and Improvements program grant awardees, including three Williamson County sites.
It is the fourth year for the program, which is funded by a $5 million appropriation from the Tennessee General Assembly. Projects must be completed by June 30, 2027, according to a press release.
The McLemore House Museum, located in Franklin and owned by the African American Heritage Society of Williamson County, was awarded $24,724.
In addition, the Nolensville Historical Society was awarded $59,748. Also, the Williamson County Archives and Museum was awarded $20,330.
“The Tennessee State Museum’s Capital Grant program continues to bolster the infrastructure of Tennessee museums,” said Ashley Howell, Tennessee State Museum executive director. “It is an honor to support the incredible work of our robust network of Tennessee museums. This grant is an extension of how the State of Tennessee can further assist these museums and their efforts to preserve local and state history. We thank the Tennessee General Assembly for their continued aid for Tennessee museums.”
Area schools take home state titles
Three Williamson County schools have earned state titles.
The Page High School boys golf team earned its first state title in the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association (TSSAA) Class AA Boys Golf program by a 41-stroke margin. The team includes Brayden Bennett, Reid Bostelman, Jake Eickhoff, Carson Jenkins, Hudson McDowell and Trystan Wells.
In addition, the Hillsboro Middle School girls soccer team has been crowned state champion at the Tennessee Middle School Athletic Association (TMSAA) Class A Girls Soccer State program.
“As their coach, I could not be prouder of them,” said Coach Scott McReynolds. “They worked so hard this season to get back to the finals. After our loss in the championship game last year, we all agreed that we had unfinished business. To see the heart and determination these young ladies had in achieving a goal is so amazing. I just hope that they realize what they have accomplished for themselves, for Hillsboro and for the people they represent in the community. This is something they will remember for the rest of their lives.”
Also, Sunset Middle School’s volleyball team took home the Tennessee Middle School Athletic Association (TMSAA) Class AA Volleyball State championship. They are coached by Christine Barrett and Michael McKaig.
“These girls and this team have a special place in my heart,” said Barrett. “For the past three years, I’ve had the privilege of coaching and watching them grow from sixth graders into the incredible athletes and teammates they are today. We dreamed big together, set a goal and went to work every day to make that dream a reality.”
Franklin luxury homes community announced
Toll Brothers luxury home company has announced its newest development in Franklin.
Magnolia Green is set for the intersection of Murfreesboro Road (Highway 96) and Ralston Lane, with construction of the sales center and model home set to begin in early 2027, according to a press release. It will include 57 new single-family homes ranging from 4,859 to 5,896 square feet.
“The proximity to downtown Franklin paired with large home sites and stunning home designs instantly makes Magnolia Green a highly desirable place to call home,” said Jordan Hartigan, division president of Toll Brothers in Tennessee. “Downtown Franklin is a very special place, and we’re excited to bring this highly anticipated community to life.”
In August, Pennsylvania-based Toll Brothers announced it opened a model home at its forthcoming Williamson County development, Franklin Ridge.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.