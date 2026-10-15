Franklin Connects, a “community initiative focused on reducing loneliness and increasing belonging,” will host a free community fair this Saturday.
The event, sponsored by Williamson Health, will take place from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at Franklin’s Bicentennial Park Pavilion, featuring a variety of vendors. Those include 21st District Recovery Court, Bike Walk Franklin, GraceWorks, Williamson County Animal Center and many more.
“Franklin is fortunate to have an incredible variety of organizations that offer ways our residents can get involved,” Franklin Mayor Ken Moore said in a news release. “As our community grows, we also have more and more citizens who feel isolated and don’t know how to plug in. The Franklin Connects Community Fair will offer Franklin residents the opportunity to interact with organizations and hopefully find ways to get engaged.”
In addition, attendees can find food vendors, including La Paleteria Ice Cream Shop and Samusic Hibachi, as well as entertainment by Bach to Rock Franklin and HisTown Dance and Performing Arts, and door prizes.
“No matter your interest, whether it is reading, running and biking or volunteering, there is a group in Franklin that fits for you,” event chair Amanda Morrissey said. “Our hope is that the Community Fair will help bring people and organizations together for the benefit of all.”
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