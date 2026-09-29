Authorities have arrested a Franklin man in the alleged theft of trade secrets from Auburn University’s athletics department.
According to the Auburn Police Department, David Rudolph Jenrath, 24, was arrested on Monday and charged with theft of trade secrets and computer tampering.
Jenrath turned himself in to the Lee County Jail, where he was booked on a $15,000 bond after police said that “a business reported that sensitive information was stolen from the business and distributed to their competitors. The business reported that one of their competitors received the information and turned it over to them.”
According to police, that unnamed business is located in the 300 block of South Donahue Drive, which is located on the Auburn University campus. The athletic department is located in the same block.
According to a deposition filed in the Lee County court, Auburn head football coach Alex Golesh was sent an email on July 19 with 12 documents that contained “confidential and proprietary Auburn athletics information.” The anonymous email was also sent to 84 other email addresses “to include numerous recipients employed by other rival football programs.”
Ten days later, an anonymous phone call was made to AU advanced scouting coordinator Dylan Douglas, when a voicemail was left that said the phrase “Don Julio,” which was a portion of the email address that had sent the July 19 email blast.
Douglas identified the voice on the recording as that of Jenrath, who police said they later tied to the email address.
According to a Williamson County Schools spokesperson, district records show that Jenrath attended Independence High School from 2015-2019 before withdrawing from the school and apparently being homeschooled.
A LinkedIn profile appearing to be connected to Jenrath has been removed, with limited information still available online, including that he studied applied artificial intelligence and sports analytics at the University of Tennessee.
According to AL.com, the profile also detailed that Jenrath worked as an Auburn player personnel scouting assistant from January until June of this year before he was “dismissed.”
AL.com also reported that Jenrath allegedly stole “sensitive information” and provided it to an unidentified competitor of Auburn and “the victim’s [AU] competitors received the information and turned it back over to the victim.”
The Auburn Tigers football team is scheduled to play the University of Tennessee this Saturday in Knoxville.
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