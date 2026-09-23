The city of Brentwood is set to host a screening of “Steel Magnolias” on Friday in honor of Dolly Parton, who lived there before her death in August.
The screening of the 1989 movie is set to take place in Crockett Park at 8 p.m. Residents are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and wear pink in honor of Parton. Food trucks will also be offered at the outdoor screening.
“We’re proud she chose to live in our community for many years and loved the stories of her doing her own shopping ‘incognito’ – people swear you would never recognize her off-stage,” Mayor Nelson Andrews said.
Natural Health Co. To Establish Flagship in Brentwood
Natural Health Co. is set to open a flagship location in Brentwood, according to a press release.
Natural Health Co., formerly known as Natural Healthy Concepts, offers vitamins, supplements, and ready-to-eat foods and beverages. In addition, the Brentwood location at 93 Seaboard Lane Suite 101 will house Paradigm Wellness, a practice focused on longevity-related treatments.
“For too long, people have had to separate their health and wellness care from their vitamin and supplement practice,” said Keaton Anderson, president at NHC. “We’re excited to be leading the way in addressing this gap in the market by creating a new standard: a one-stop destination that brings together medically-backed wellness and high-quality, trustworthy products to help people achieve their health goals. We look forward to bringing this innovative model to Tennessee and opening our flagship location this fall.”
NHC was founded in 2004 and also has locations in Florida and Wisconsin.
Shepherds College Opens Franklin Location
Shepherds College, a postsecondary college serving those with intellectual and developmental disabilities, has announced the launch of a new program in Franklin, Tennessee.
Its Empowered for Life (E4L) program, which started in August, offers personal development, life skills and job readiness instruction in a faith-based environment, according to a press release. The Franklin location, which operates out of The Village at Church of the City Franklin, marks the first location outside of Shepherds College’s residential location in Union Grove, Wisconsin.
“The need for specialized postsecondary education extends far beyond Wisconsin,” said Brian Canright, executive vice president of Shepherds Ministries. “Families throughout Tennessee and across the country are searching for opportunities that help their sons and daughters grow in independence, develop meaningful skills, and pursue purposeful lives. Our goal is to provide a place where students are known, encouraged, and equipped for their future.”
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