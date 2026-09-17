Franklin’s Andrew Martin Maguire grew up immersed in the local arts scene.
There were music lessons, and he performed with the Vanderbilt Boy’s Choir. He fell in love with theater while at Independence High School, and would go on to graduate with a music degree from Oklahoma City University — the same nationally recognized program that produced Broadway stars like Kristin Chenoweth and Kelli O’Hara.
But Maguire still remembers his very first show at TPAC — a magical production of "Peter Pan," starring Cathy Rigby. Now he’s back at TPAC, performing with the 20th anniversary U.S. tour of "Jersey Boys."
Maguire recently took time to speak with Williamson Scene about his experiences growing up in Franklin, and what it’s been like to step into one of the world’s most iconic musicals.
How did you first get interested in the arts, and do you have any special memories of shows you saw or performed in as a kid?
I think I was always pretty busy with music. My mom got me into violin at a young age, and I took lessons at Shuff’s Music in downtown Franklin. Then I got into singing through my violin teacher, and was a part of the Vanderbilt Boy’s Choir throughout elementary and middle school.
I got really involved with show choir and the theater department at Independence High School, and just fell in love with all of it. We did "Hairspray" my sophomore year, which was my first-ever theatrical production of any kind — let alone a musical — and I had a blast. And you know, in high school, it’s about more than just putting on the show.
It’s about meeting people, and making friends and working together to pull something like that off – that’s what makes those memories so special. And that’s what really kicked things off for me. Since then, I’ve been pretty much obsessed — cast recordings, soundtracks, golden age musicals, new musicals — I love it all.
But I always say that one of my earliest theater memories was at TPAC. I was probably 5 or 6 years old, and we went to see "Peter Pan" with Cathy Rigby. I honestly don’t remember a lot because I was so young, but there are all these little snippets — magical moments, like "Peter Pan" flying out over the audience. I remember getting a telescope souvenir, and being really excited about that. So it’s going to be kind of surreal to be back at TPAC — only this time I’ll be on that stage, in my first national tour.
How familiar were you with the show prior to joining the tour? Were you a fan of 'The Four Seasons’' music?
I’ve always sort of been aware of this show, but didn’t really become a big fan until probably my college years. Like so many people, I knew a few of the songs, just from listening to the radio. A lot of their songs have been covered by newer artists, so I was definitely familiar with songs like “Beggin” or “December 1963.” But I never saw it live until I visited London a few years ago, and finally saw the West End production. After that, I was like: “OK, I need to be in this show!”
I felt like I could really see myself in the role of Frankie Valli, and I started diving into the story and the music. I started auditioning every chance I could. And luckily, it was around that same time when the licensing became available for regional theaters to do the show. It started popping up all over the country, and I’ve been very fortunate to do the show in a few different capacities over the years — regional theaters like the Paper Mill Playhouse and a cruise contract. So I’m pretty familiar with the show at this point. But it’s still really exciting to be part of a national tour, and I’m definitely happy to be out on the road and sort of experiencing that tour life for the first time.
I understand that you take on a lot of different roles in the show as a swing, plus you’re also the Frankie Valli alternate. Can you talk about how that all works, and what it’s been like taking on such an iconic role?
That’s right, I’m the Frankie Valli alternate, so that means that I will have a few shows every week where I’m scheduled to go on as Frankie. Usually, that means whenever we’re doing two shows on the same day, one of those shows will typically be mine. On top of that, I also swing, which means I cover a few of the ensemble roles, as needed. For example, if someone gets sick.
So it’s a tough job. I have to know four very different tracks and be prepared to go on at a moment’s notice. It’s definitely not easy, but I love it because the characters are all so different. I cover Joe Pesci, Barry Belson and Hank Majewski. That’s just the names we’ve given the tracks because those are the standout characters, but each track actually includes a whole bunch of other characters, too. Then, of course, Frankie is completely his own vibe. But as the Frankie alternate, I know going in that I will have certain dates, which is nice because it really is a demanding role. It’s vocally demanding — I think he sings like 33 songs in the show. But he also has such an emotional journey — especially in Act II. I hope when people come see the show, they can understand a little more about his story and everything he’s been through. He’s pretty amazing.
Is there a particular song or scene that you look forward to performing each night?
Oh wow, there are so many great moments. For those who maybe haven’t seen the show before, it’s separated into four seasons, with each of the band members getting an opportunity to narrate the show.
So it opens in spring with Tommy DeVito narrating. And that section is probably my favorite to perform as Frankie, because it’s all so quick. Scenes move in and out almost instantaneously, and I think it really captures the feeling of that time in their lives — the energy and excitement. They were working and finding new people. Then, they finally find Bob Gaudio, and it all just comes together – and that’s when summer starts. But spring is so much fun because all the characters are on stage, you’re running around, performing all these fun doo-wop songs that were popular at the time.
We’re really discovering what will eventually become the sound of "The Four Seasons." It’s such a fun way to open the show, and it’s always a blast to do.
How does it feel to be bringing Jersey Boys to your hometown crowd at TPAC? Have you been talking to your cast mates about where to go while they’re in town?
Absolutely! And we actually have a couple of Belmont University graduates in the cast, as well. So we’ve all been talking a lot about what to do in Nashville. I know I’ve been talking to everyone about Hattie B’s — I mean, you’ve got to have some chicken, right? And I’ll definitely be recommending a Frothy Monkey morning — that’s a nice Franklin staple. I’m hoping everyone gets some time to check out downtown Franklin — it’s just so nice to walk around Main Street and do some people-watching.
Of course, I’m mostly looking forward to spending time with my family. It’s been a pretty hectic time, basically packing up my whole life and kicking off the tour. So it’ll be nice to get home and see everyone — my mom and dad, my sister and brother. I’ve got a new brother-in-law, my sister-in-law, plus a new nephew. They’ve all got tickets to see the show and will be there for my Frankie performances, which is really nice. A lot of my high school friends have picked up tickets, as well. It’s going to be a lot of fun — we’re going to have a great time.
"Jersey Boys" runs Sept. 16-20 at TPAC’s Jackson Hall, 505 Deaderick St. To learn more, visit https://www.tpac.org/events/detail/jersey-boys-15285