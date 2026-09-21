The Heritage Foundation of Williamson County sold off one of its historic buildings. The structure at 112 Bridge St., known as the “Old Old Jail,” sold for $4.5 million in late August.
The purchaser is Loch’ed Out, LLC, a Williamson-based corporation, whose ownership the Williamson Scene was unable to determine.
The Heritage Foundation purchased the building in 2013 for $25,000 and restored it, renaming it "The LeHew Magid Big House for Historic Preservation,” by 2016. Since then, it has operated offices out of the space.
The building had served as the county’s jail from 1941 until 1970. Since then, it has served as a highway patrol outpost, employment office, the county archives and book storage for the school system, among other uses.
In July 2025, the Heritage Foundation announced that the 112 Bridge St. building was up for sale.
At the same time, the foundation announced that a building at 108 Bridge St., colloquially known as the “Old Old Old Jail” was for sale, and it remains for sale today. The Heritage Foundation had purchased the site in 2022, according to county records.
The site was also home to the Moore-Morris History and Culture Center of Williamson County, which has relocated to the Heritage Foundation's Franklin Grove Estate and Gardens.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.