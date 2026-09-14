Helen Boerman, an optometric physician at Brentwood Eye Care has been sentenced to 42 months in federal prison and one year of supervised release after pleading guilty to the crimes earlier this year.
As previously reported in May, Boerman pleaded guilty to making false, fictitious, or fraudulent claims. According to court documents, she is set to be booked in a federal prison in Illinois beginning on Jan. 4, 2027.
The case centered around some $11 million in fraudulent claims made and submitted to Medicare, Tenncare and private health care companies that saw Boerman get approximately $6.9 million back through Medicare reimbursements over the course of three and a half years.
“Health care fraud is theft from American taxpayers and from programs intended to serve people who need them,” United States Attorney Braden H. Boucek said in a news release. “This defendant exploited those programs for millions of dollars through years of fraudulent billing. Today’s sentence holds her accountable and sends a clear message that those who steal taxpayer dollars will face serious consequences.”
Boerman has also been ordered to pay more than $6 million in restitution to numerous health care programs and companies.
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