Thompson’s Station Mayor Brian Stover confirmed at the end of August that the city is in talks with Costco about a potential new location, the Nashville Business Journal reported.
The retailer is reportedly eyeing a site at the forthcoming Hatcher Cotton development at 4521 Columbia Pike. The land is currently owned by GBT Realty and located across the street from Mars Petcare, and HCA Healthcare recently bought a piece of it.
It would mark the second Williamson County location for the wholesale store, which also has a location in Brentwood.
In addition, NBJ reported that Nashville real estate broker Beasley Farms GP has bought 152.6 acres of land in Thompson Station for $8.15 million. The property is located at 5718 Carters Creek Pike.
Williamson Health board room named for retired mayor
The Williamson Health Board of Trustees has named its board room for retiring Williamson County Mayor Rogers Anderson. The board surprised him with the addition following his final board meeting in late August, according to a press release.
Anderson has served on the Williamson Health Board of Trustees for more than 38 years and led Williamson County as mayor for 23 of them.
“There really has been no greater advocate for Williamson County and Williamson Health than Rogers Anderson,” said Bo Butler, chairman of the Williamson Health Board of Trustees.
The announcement came as the independent hospital system is in the midst of a potential sale to Ascension after the hospital board unanimously agreed to it. Following a recent medication error at the Nashville location, the Williamson County Commissioners held a special-called meeting Wednesday to discuss the sale.
'The Addams Family' to open season
Franklin-based Studio Tenn is set to open its 17th season on Oct. 8 with a production of "The Addams Family." The production will run through Oct. 25.
The production is directed by Patrick Cassidy, who also serves as artistic director of Studio Tenn. Anna Claire Perry serves as choreographer, and the performance will have a live orchestra conducted by Scott Brons.
Starring as the Addams family are Brian Michael Jones as Gomez Addams, Sandra Allen as Morticia Addams, Jacob Waid as Uncle Fester, Anna Jones as Wednesday Addams, Rachel Agee as Grandma, both Lukas Goodfriend and James Hodgin as Pugsley and Scott Patrick Wilson as Lurch.
Studio Tenn has seen a 16 percent increase in subscription audience over the past year, reaching the largest audience in the organization’s history, according to a press release. The theater company also plans productions of “It’s a Wonderful Life,” “Steel Magnolias,” “Something Rotten!” and “Ring of Fire” during its 2026-27 season.
“It seems fitting to begin this season with a family that has spent nearly a century reminding us that there is more than one way to belong,” said Cassidy. “For all its outrageous comedy, 'The Addams Family' is ultimately about something wonderfully human: loving people for who they are, making room for change, and discovering that what makes each of us different may also be what makes a family — and a community — more interesting.”
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