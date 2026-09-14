Pilgrimage Music and Cultural Festival is set to return to Franklin’s Park at Harlinsdale Farm in April 2027 after canceling its 2026 event.
Organizers announced the festival's return in a brief Monday morning social media post that simply states the dates, April 10-11, 2027, adding “more details coming soon.”
The festival normally takes place in late September but has struggled in recent years with heavy rains and lower attendance (and who can forget that whole pandemic), leading organizers to announce the cancelation of the 2026 festival in March, when they normally announce the festival’s lineup, with a promise to return in 2027.
Since its inception in 2015, Pilgrimage has headlined The Killers, Justin Timberlake, Wilco, Foo Fighters and Keith Urban.
Pilgrimage isn’t the only large music festival to face challenges, as Bonnaroo announced in August that it will take a “much-needed year off” in 2027. That release came just weeks after this year’s festival was heavily impacted by rain and muddy conditions, causing the cancellation of several performances.
In 2025, Bonnaroo canceled the remainder of the festival after one day due to severe weather.
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