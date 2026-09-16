Fairview officials discussed developments and sought to clear up misconceptions around the city’s finances in its third annual address on Tuesday.
Mayor looks to clear up finance misinformation
Mayor Lisa Anderson encouraged residents to refer to the publicly shared budget online and even ask city officials questions about it directly, rather than discuss it on social media.
“Recently, on social media, there's been a lot of uneducated misinformation,” she said. “I encourage people to not get their information from social media.”
Of the city’s $12 million budget, the city is in the black by $272,000, with $1.7 million in reserves held by the state, she said.
In addition, the city borrowed money to clean up after winter storm Fern in February. City officials are working to get three-fourths of it reimbursed by FEMA, and the rest reimbursed by the state.
Property taxes were also raised in Fairview overall this year, Anderson said. The city would have had to let go of 16 employees if it were not.
“Most of our tax dollars come from our property tax,” Anderson said. “We're not like Franklin and Spring Hill and Brentwood, where we have all these businesses that can bring in sales tax dollars. Will we get there? We will get close, not as close as them, but we will get there with our new city center bringing in economic growth there.”
Anderson was referring to the City Center development, a mixed-use development, which Regent Homes broke ground in 2024 and are still under construction.
Williamson County Schools maintain enrollment, plan new elementary school
Leigh Webb, interim superintendent of Williamson County Schools, noted enrollment has declined at Williamson County elementary schools, with a growth in high school students. One of the reasons is because the county has become more expensive to live in, she said. She also noted a plan for the construction of a larger Fairview Elementary near Fairview Boulevard by 2031.
“We're seeing that enrollment drop with our younger grade students, but we're seeing the enrollment increase with our older students,” Webb said. “That trend isn't quite as vivid in the Fairview community. You'll see from our enrollment trends here in Fairview that enrollment is remaining pretty consistent.”
Lazestar moving headquarters to Fairview
California-based fabrication and laser welding company Lazestar is set to relocate its headquarters to Fairview — representing a $5.5 million investment. The company will offer at least 25 jobs to the community, as well as internships to the mechatronics program students at Fairview High School.
The news was first announced in 2024, and the company is using an office in Nashville while it builds a new building in Fairview, Anderson said.
Fairview sees development
Fairview has recently seen an expansion of its urban growth boundary. The city’s board does not annex residents, rather they must ask to be annexed into Fairview, Anderson clarified.
In addition, on Sept. 26, the Veterans Memorial Park is set to reopen in Fairview, complete with brick pavers and statues dedicated to the various branches of the military.
Fairview residents can also look for improved sidewalks and improved lighting at exit 182, with each development paid for by grants and the Tennessee Department of Transportation. Anderson also noted a plan to add farmer’s market space to be part of the Historical Village.
The mayor praised the addition of two freestanding emergency departments planned for Fairview — one from TriStar, and another from Ascension Saint Thomas. Currently, the city is 40 minutes from the closest emergency room.
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