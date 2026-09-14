More than 800 preservation-minded guests gathered at Harlinsdale Farm for the 53rd annual Heritage Ball benefiting the Heritage Foundation of Williamson County.
The event returned to the historic site for the first time in 10 years.
Co-chairs Meg and Tyler Borders greeted guests as they arrived. Event designer Amos Gott drew inspiration from American designer Ralph Lauren for the evening’s decor, filling the spaces with rich plaids and abundant floral arrangements. Horses Whiskey and Mr. Johnson, accompanied by riders in red hunting jackets, added to the equestrian theme.
Revelers enjoyed glasses of champagne as servers passed hors d’oeuvres from Flavor Catering. Inside the newly restored historic barn, silent auction items included jewelry, escapes to mountain retreats and more. A sparkling display from Diamond Cellar proved a popular stop for partygoers.
After the reception, guests made their way to the dinner tent, where plaid-covered walls displayed classic equestrian paintings. Navy and green plaid linens dressed the tables, while abundant floral arrangements in silver vessels completed the setting.
Once everyone took their seats, Heritage Foundation of Williamson County President and CEO Bari Beasley took the stage. She thanked those in attendance for their commitment to preserving historic places and green spaces throughout Williamson County.
Following dinner, singer-songwriter Natalie Grant and her husband, Bernie Herms, surprised guests with a special performance. Grant opened with the poignant “You Will Be Found” from the Broadway musical "Dear Evan Hansen." After the couple performed several songs for the rapt audience, co-chair Tyler Borders took the stage to share a heartfelt message about looking 50 years into the future and considering the Franklin his children’s children will inherit.
Following those reflective moments, guests returned to the celebration and danced late into the evening to music from the Atlanta Allstars.