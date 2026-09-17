Paramount Pictures premiered its new film, the Brad Pitt-starring Heart of the Beast, at FirstBank Amphitheater on Wednesday. The premiere drew a slate of Hollywood stars, country musicians and social media influencers, as reports indicate the company could be looking for space in the Nashville area.
Despite the sweltering summer heat, the event drew several hundred people to the Thompson’s Station’s venue. The screening was billed as a Nashville premiere (despite the amphitheater’s Franklin address), with Pitt pitching the event as bringing his survival thriller to “Middle America.” Heart of the Beast centers on a retired U.S. Army Special Forces soldier and his combat K9, who survive a plane crash in Alaska and are forced to survive the elements.
“I grew up going to the drive-in theaters, and most of them have been torn down and malls and subdivisions have been put in their place,” Pitt told the crowd inside the former quarry, dedicating the film and viewing “to our K9 companions.” “But being out here, I get that vibe again — man, it’s really, really fun.”
“The film’s about nature, and nature is a character in the film, and it’s only appropriate that we be in such a beautiful place,” said director David Ayer. “So I’m very grateful that you’re hosting us.”
Ayer also took a moment to recognize military service members, veterans and their families.
“The film touches upon some themes, and there’s folks out there that have lived some of the things we can only imagine how to depict, so I hope I do your community right,” Ayer continued. “I hope you see something in the film that you can point to and share with some loved ones, and maybe give them a little insight into your journey.”
The event comes as Paramount is reportedly exploring the relocation of some operations to either Tennessee, Texas or Georgia.
Politico reports that the iconic Hollywood company is “actively looking for office space” in Nashville — around 400,000 square feet of real estate, as well as viewing “a vacant multi-acre parcel outside of downtown Nashville.”
Amid an antitrust lawsuit involving California and 11 other states, Paramount has declined to comment on the potential move when asked by news outlets.
Paramount wouldn’t be the only California company looking to plant a stake in Tennessee. CKE Restaurants moved from California within the last decade to call Cool Springs home. The same goes for In-N-Out Burger, which planted its eastern headquarters in Franklin and opened locations in Tennessee in the last year.
Heart of the Beast opens nationwide Sept. 25 and also stars J.K. Simmons and Anna Lambe.