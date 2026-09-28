A right-wing conference — featuring a prominent Christian nationalist pastor who advocates against women’s voting rights and marriage equality — is drawing backlash ahead of its planned event at The Factory at Franklin.
The 2026 Fight Laugh Feast Conference, whose theme is “Holy Wars: Just War, the Crusades, and the Christian Life,” is set to take place Oct. 1 through 3. It will host a slew of speakers, most notably Doug Wilson, an Idaho-based pastor who earlier this year led a worship service at the Pentagon at the invitation of one of his followers, U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, who identifies as the Secretary of War.
Wilson advocates for America to become a Christian theocracy and holds many individual controversial positions. Those include repealing the 19th Amendment, which gave women the right to vote and the “suppression of public vice.” That is related to reversing the right to gay marriages, eliminating adoptions for LGBTQ couples and banning Pride parades.
Franklin community members opposed to the event have signed a Change.org petition asking The Factory to cancel it. It has garnered 1,000 signatures. However, the event will go on, with protests planned in response.
What The Factory has to say
The Factory is no stranger to hosting political events.
Some of those have featured speakers or attendees who have espoused Christian nationalist views. However, the conference stands out in what has become a premier tourist attraction. The space is now home to artistic and cultural organizations like Studio Tenn. Theatre Company, restaurants like Slim & Husky’s, and the newly opened Carousel of Dreams, which benefits local charities.
Saffire Restaurant in The Factory, which is set to host a “business luncheon” related to Fight Laugh Feast, issued a statement Monday morning condemning Wilson’s beliefs. “We were not given the information needed to make an informed decision before this booking was made,” reads the statement, which goes on to note that proceeds from the service will be donated to World Central Kitchen.
Williamson County has long been a hotbed for far-right political power and the growing Christian nationalist ideology, which gained national attention three years ago when former Franklin Alderman Gabrielle Hanson courted neo-Nazis at Franklin City Hall during her failed mayoral campaign.
A spokesperson for Alday Public Relations, which represents The Factory at Franklin, provided the following statement to the Williamson Scene.
“We understand and take seriously the concerns our community has raised regarding the upcoming Fight Laugh Feast conference at The Factory at Franklin.
“This event is independently organized by an outside group that rented space at The Factory. The Factory neither endorses nor promotes the views upheld by this organization nor its speakers.
“The Factory rents its venues for legal uses without regard to an organization’s religion, political philosophy, or beliefs. This event client has a contractual right to the space on the dates of the conference. We are working with organizers to engage extra security and Franklin police presence during the event to ensure the safety of all tenants, staff and guests.
“The Factory would like to thank the community for its ongoing support.”
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