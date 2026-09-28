Executives from the Tennessee Titans and Nashville Predators joined the latest Williamson Inc.’s Policy Talks, where they discussed stadium updates, the 2030 Super Bowl and a planned Williamson County Sports facility.
As previously reported, the planned sports-focused mixed-use development, known as The Banks at Brownland, will include a hockey facility. It will also feature football, soccer and lacrosse fields and a golf training and practice facility. This is in collaboration with the Predators, Titans, Williamson County Sports Authority and others.
“A lot of our participants come out of Williamson County, and they're driving into Davidson County to participate in some of these youth sports, so it's really important for us to be here in the heart of Williamson County,” said Nashville Predators Danny Butler, who is the organization's vice president of strategic operations and relations. "It's giving them [young athletes] the opportunity to play and try the sport, but it also creates fans.”
Butler said that it’s not just athletes who have opportunities at their facilities, noting the numerous jobs and career paths in professional sports that take place off the field (or in this case the rink).
“Having these opportunities to work in these facilities that are operated by NHL franchises or pro sports franchises really gives you a taste at a pretty young age to see what it's like to work with a pro sports team,” Butler told the Williamson Scene.
The project for the Titans, which is still in the approval phase at the city and county level, provides opportunities to expand the investment in girls’ flag football after the NFL team and Williamson County Sports Conference launched the state’s first-ever interscholastic girls flag football league in 2022.
“Our involvement will almost certainly be around the fields. There's an appetite to have more places for kids to play flag football, and we are certainly all in on helping support that,” Titans president and CEO Burke Nihill told the Williamson Scene.
Nihill also spoke about the new Nissan Stadium, which is scheduled to open in 2027. Some of its additions include local dining options and the potential to host other events outside of NFL games and concerts. He hopes the 2030 event is not just hosting the NFL's biggest event, but having Nashville become “a part of the rotation of Super Bowls.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.