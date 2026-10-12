Visit Franklin welcomed four new members to its Board of Directors.
They are Lacie Simonton of Choate Construction Company, Walter Denton of the City of Franklin, Tom Tunnicliffe of the Williamson County Commission and Johnny Weber of The Weber Bros Hospitality.
“I am thrilled to welcome four incredible new voices to our board," said Maureen Thornton, president and CEO of Visit Franklin. "Lacie, Walter, Tom and Johnny each bring a wealth of experience and a passion for this community, and together they reflect the kind of partnership that makes Williamson County thrive. Their insight will be invaluable as we continue our work to showcase all that makes Williamson County such a special place to visit."
Lacie Simonton, Choate Construction Company
Simonton brings a background in nonprofit communications and leadership to the board and currently serves as director of business development for Choate Construction Company in Nashville. She is active on several community boards, including CREW Nashville and the 21st District Recovery Court. Simonton is a Franklin resident and a graduate of Leadership Middle Tennessee's class of 2025.
Walter Denton, City of Franklin
Denton serves as assistant city administrator for community and economic development for the City of Franklin, a role he began in 2025 overseeing the city's planning and sustainability, engineering and building and neighborhood services departments. He additionally brings 33 years of local government leadership experience, including 23 years as city administrator for O'Fallon, Illinois.
Tom Tunnicliffe, Williamson County Commission
Tunnicliffe serves as business development manager for United Communications, focusing on government relations, economic development, and strategic partnerships across Middle Tennessee. A Williamson County resident for 35 years, he is serving his third term as Williamson County Commissioner for District 7 and is active with Leadership Brentwood, the Williamson County Fair Board, and Brentwood Noon Rotary. Tunnicliffe is an Ohio State University alumnus.
Johnny Weber, The Weber Bros. Hospitality
Weber is an entrepreneur and hospitality visionary whose Weber Bros. portfolio includes some of Williamson County's most recognized destinations, among them The Country Boy, The Tornado Room, Hogwood BBQ, Zolo's Italian Restaurant, Franklin Juice Café, Davis General, and Gray's on Main. He got his start in 2008 as an area developer for Sport Clips Haircuts, helping open more than 180 locations, and today also owns multiple 7 Brew Drive-Thru Coffee locations and Prime IV Hydration & Wellness spas throughout the region. Weber leads Weber Bros. alongside his father, Eugene, and his sons, Cole and Tanner, continuing a family legacy centered on hospitality and community.
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