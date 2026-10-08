One of Franklin's best hidden gems is expanding and opening a second store in The Factory.
Zula & Mac, also known as the little store by the railroad tracks on Lewisburg Pike, opened in 2017. It labeled itself as “Franklin's prettiest and most historic home decor shop,” in what was once Henry's Market and The Gilco drive-in restaurant.
Pam Hood's parents acquired the property in 1987 and opened the Country Charm Antique Mall, which many Franklin natives remember. After the death of Hood's mother in 2016, she kept the property and restored the business in her honor.
In the last nine years, Zula & Mac has been happy to be one of the city's go-to stores for interior design.
At the end of August, Hood's team announced on social media that they're opening a second location this fall, just down the road at The Factory.
“We've been a part of the Franklin community for decades,” general manager Maria Scrimenti told Williamson Scene. “In the new store we're going to have two designated spaces: one for home gifts and entertaining and the other space will be for interiors, furniture and interior design."
Scrimenti said they're hoping to open in fall 2026, and they're excited for this expansion to allow for more focus on interior design.
The Zula & Mac team has yet to give an exact grand opening date for the new location, but are hoping to have it running by the end of November.
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