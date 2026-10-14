Mill Creek Brewing announced to the Nolensville community Wednesday that it will cease operations at its current home in mid-November.
The brand currently offers citrus wheat brews and IPAs along with seltzers.
"Mill Creek is part of the community and will continue to be," the business announced on social media. "We are thankful for all of our support these past few years. We don't know what the next chapter holds, but our mission will continue: Less fuss, more beer."
Ownership said it wasn't a financial reason, but that the operation was looking for a new home.
Mill Creek Brewing is currently located at 2008 B Johnson Industrial Blvd.
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