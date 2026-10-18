The Franklin Board of Mayor and Aldermen took the first step toward allowing the traffic citations to autonomous driverless vehicles that break the law.
This happened during its Oct. 13 work session.
BOMA discussed an ordinance, which would see the amending of city code to define autonomous or driverless vehicles, allow for citations to be mailed to a vehicle’s registered owner and operator, and establish procedures for paying and contesting citations.
The city’s effort follows the Tennessee General Assembly’s passage of House Bill 2302 earlier this year. That bill-turned-law allows police in the state to enforce traffic laws related to those autonomous vehicles, which have become common sights driving in Nashville and Middle Tennessee, including a fleet of gold Tesla Cybercabs that are stationed in Franklin.
“Before, there was really no way to cite driverless vehicles, and so the state passed a law that went into effect in 2026 that allows us now to do it if we adopt an ordinance that sets out how we do it,” City Attorney Shauna Billingsley said.
“Has it become a problem [here]?” Ward 1 Alderman Bev Burger asked during the city’s Oct. 13 work session.
“Not yet, but we want to be prepared,” Franklin City Administrator Eric Stuckey replied.
Editor’s Note: HB2302 was sponsored by State Rep. Bob Freeman, who also owns the Williamson Scene’s parent company, Freeman Webb Publishing.
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