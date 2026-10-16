A $5,000 contribution to Democratic gubernatorial candidate Jerri Green raised eyebrows because of the labeled donor: the Williamson County Republican Party.
It can be attributed to a now-corrected typo, per the Green campaign.
On Friday, the Williamson Scene noticed the campaign donation while reviewing Green’s 3rd quarter election finance report. In a phone call, WCRP Chairman Steve Hickey said that the WCRP “absolutely did not” make the Sept. 28 donation, which he was unaware of until asked for comment.
A Green campaign spokesperson told the Williamson Scene that the report is simply a “typo” made when filing the paperwork, which was meant to reflect a donation from the Williamson County Democratic Party (WCDP), adding, “We do not have a $5,000 contribution from the Williamson County Republican Party.”
Other online campaign finance records confirm the same amount and dated donation from the WCDP, while records relating to donations from the WCRP show no donation to the Green campaign.
“What concerns me is this is a candidate for governor, and they make a campaign finance mistake that isn’t a small mistake,” Hickey said. “It’s putting your opponent’s name and address on a campaign finance report and missing that. That shows an appalling lack of attention to detail and kind of brings into question whether or not Jerri Green has the wherewithal and the management ability to run a state if her campaign can’t get the campaign finance report right.”
Hickey asked the Green campaign to expedite filing an amended report, and several hours later the error was corrected on the report.
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