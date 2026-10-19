As someone who’s called traveling a full-time job, I’ve been fortunate to dine at some of the best restaurants in nooks and crannies all around the world.
Despite my jet-setting, I’m always eager to come back home to the comfort food where I grew up. While Williamson County has Southern cuisine down to a science, you don’t have to go far to find great international food here. In recent years, Williamson County's dining scene has exploded, bringing excellent options from around the world.
If you’re itching for international flavors, head to Carothers Parkway, West Main Street, or neighboring cities to scratch it. No passport required.
The Pacific Rim at Five Points
Franklin loves a fusion restaurant – it’s a great way to experience multiple cultures, traditions, and flavor profiles under one roof. T-Op, in the heart of Downtown Franklin, specializes in refreshing build-your-own poke bowls (inspired by Hawaii) and boba tea (from Taiwan). Walk in and fill out a sheet with all of your preferences for grains, proteins (including raw or spicy tuna), veggies and toppings, crunchies, and sauces.
Naples Near the Harpeth
The name Culaccino refers to the ring of condensation that’s left behind from your drinking glass, a sign of a celebratory toast, a good conversation or a casual sip of an ice-cold beverage. That sense of slow, intentional dining in Italy also comes to Downtown Franklin at Frank Pullara’s Culaccino. While the menu draws on techniques from various Italian regions, the wood-fired pizzas are as Neapolitan as they get.
Korea on Carothers
Mi Kitchen is another fusion-forward restaurant tucked in a strip mall off Carothers Parkway, but many dishes lean Korean. The K-Pop chicken comes fried and drenched in a sweet-and-spicy Korean sauce and is a must-order, while other Asian-inspired options include kimchi bacon risotto, glass noodles, and a full Japanese donburi menu.
Mobile Mexican
There are many great Mexican spots around town, but one mobile option stands out as a must if you haven’t yet been. Tacos El Prime is parked on Murfreesboro Road, owned by friends Lorenzo Urista from Guadalajara and Alfredo Lopez from Tijuana. Grab a carne asada street taco or an al pastor quesadilla, watching as they prepare the fresh doner-style meat right in front of you.
Indian in the Suburbs
Nolensville has one of Williamson County's most underrated dining scenes, starting with Ugadi Indian Grill. This hotspot off Burkitt Commons Avenue dishes up the spice whether you’re dining in or taking away. Start with flavor-packed pani puri or crispy samosas, then choose from tikka masala, biryani, or other flavorful curries with your choice of protein (we’re a paneer household) paired with garlic naan for soaking up every last bit of sauce.
Sláinte on Main Street
Feeling lucky? Don’t forget our resident Irish pub on Main Street, right across from the Franklin Theatre. McCreary’s has Guinness, Harp, and Smithwick's on tap, each of which pairs perfectly with bangers and mash, smothered jacket potatoes, or corned beef and cabbage. You can regularly catch live Irish music on the weekends to really round out the immersive experience.
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