The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation arrested a Franklin man after it alleged he stole more than $250,000 from Lifeway, in part by selling “complimentary Bibles.”
Authorities arrested Giancarlo Montemayor-Trejo, 37, on Oct. 20 and charged him with felony theft, three counts of felony computer offense, 10 counts of forgery, seven counts of computer offense, and one count of criminal simulation. He was booked in the Williamson County Jail on a $250,000 bond.
According to the indictment, the alleged crimes began in 2018 and continued until 2025
“Investigators presented evidence that, while working for a company that distributes religious materials, Trejo funneled fraudulent contacts to receive referral fees,” the TBI said. “He distributed complimentary Bibles, asking recipients to send payments to his personal account. Additionally, he used his employer’s credit card for personal expenses and travel.”
At the time of publication, Montemayor-Trejo does not have an attorney publicly listed.
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