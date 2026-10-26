The Heritage Foundation of Williamson County held its 41st Annual Pumpkin Fest on Main Street this past weekend.
The autumnal event draws thousands to downtown Franklin every year, and this year was no exception as the event expanded to two days.
Thousands came today from Tennessee to enjoy activities, food and shops. The festival made improvements this year for handling traffic and parking. While parking in downtown is always limited, the City of Franklin allocated a trolley service from the disrupted route to shuttle attendees from the Park at Harlinsdale Farms to the Harpeth Hotel for only $1.
This year's Pumpkin Fest offered spots for local music. Among the chatter and laughter of the crowd, festival-goers could hear the hum of busking violinists and guitars. The main stage saw performances from many artists, including some local students from Franklin's School of Rock. With the stage right on the square, a great cover performance of Muse's “Starlight” caught the attention of several passersby.
The festival hosted a few smaller stages for anyone to take a break from the unusually hot sun for the season.
Opry Mills’ Bavarian Bierhaus and Franklin's own Stable Reserve were just sampling of the food options festival-goers had. Tri-star Taps had a truck selling fresh, cold ciders such as their caramel apple butter, pumpkin spice cider and their non-alcoholic bourbon apple cider.
Pumpkin Fest housed several artists selling items, such as paintings, homemade candles, planters, jewelry and many intricate art prints. Dakota TJ's sold several hand-made earrings and leather decals. Lemon Zesty's owner displayed and sold many of her own prints.
Additionally, the festival had big game tables for checkers and tic-tac-toe and Harpeth Hotel had (inflatable) axe throwing. Many festival-goers showed up costumed. It was also a dog-friendly event, many of whom were also in costumes, with many vendors offering treats for any canine companions in tow.
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