Halloween is just around the corner, so it's time to make plans for this Saturday.
Here are some ideas for those looking to celebrate spooky season.
Fear fest at the Franklin Theatre
Fear Fest is possibly one of the best annual “small-town” traditions that the area still has to offer. The theatre runs the movie marathon throughout October, showing different movies for all things classic horror and spooky. However, on Friday, Oct. 30, the theatre is set to show “Child's Play” and “Rocky Horror Picture Show.”
For Halloween, they'll show movies all day, starting at 10 a.m. with “Coco” and concluding with a midnight screening of the original “Texas Chainsaw Massacre.”
Trick-or-Treating on West Main
Many who grew up in Williamson County know this tradition all too well.
Trick-or-treaters line the streets every year, going door-to-door to the historic houses on West Main and Fair Street.
King's Bowl's adults-only Halloween party
Looking for a place to go out and drink without going all the way to Downtown Nashville (or spending Nashville prices)? King's Bowl is hosting an Adults-Only Trick-or-Treat event.
Kids can bowl all day — and also trick-or-treat — but at 8 p.m. the adults can indulge in a night full of themed cocktails and glow bowling.
Adults can play a truth-or-dare style game night set with challenges and dare cards if anyone is brave enough, with a chance to win some cool prizes. The tricks can be anything like bowling, playing arcade games or getting a mystery drink from the bartender.
Millers Thrillers Haunted Woods
While this one is technically in Maury County, this is more of a traditional haunted house pick for those who don't want to make the trek all the way up to Nashville Nightmare.
Unlike the Nashville thrill house, this one is back in the woods for a bit more of a Southern scare farm. They have zombie hay rides with an interactive game experience.
There's zombie paintball and live entertainment with a drumline often featuring local college students. Of course, there's also the main attraction, which is the haunted woods.
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