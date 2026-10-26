An exhibit featuring local comedy legend Minnie Pearl is set to be displayed for a three-day residency at The Harpeth Hotel in Downtown Franklin. “The Many Hats of Minnie Pearl” follows the life of Sarah Ophelia Colley Cannon from her roots in small-town Tennessee to her stardom on the Grand Ole Opry stage and “Hee Haw,” including her work as a mentor, advocate and mother.
“We are so excited to open the next Museum Without Walls and offer the community a unique, immersive experience,” said Bari Beasley, president and CEO of the Heritage Foundation of Williamson County. “Through The Many Hats of Minnie Pearl, we’re able to bring an important piece of our community’s history directly to the people who live here and visit Williamson County.”
The exhibit is part of the Moore-Morris History and Culture Center’s Museum Without Walls program, which focuses on pop-up exhibits and mobile programming. Following the three-day residency, the exhibit will be moved elsewhere in Williamson County.
9 a.m. at The Harpeth Hotel, 130 2nd Ave N., Franklin.