The Brass Tap is set to franchise three Middle Tennessee locations in Brentwood, Murfreesboro and Franklin.
The expansion is led by 23-year-old entrepreneur Ohm Patel, alongside family members and business partners Chan Patel, Sanjay Patel, and Shivam Patel, according to a press release. The family also manages hotels and retail businesses locally.
The Brass Tap has more than 50 locations nationally, with the closest location in Huntsville, Alabama. The Brentwood location will represent the brand’s first foray into Tennessee.
"My immediate goal is to establish our first location in Brentwood and make it a place where local residents can truly come in, relax and feel right at home," Ohm said in the release. "Since there are currently no locations in Tennessee, it's a huge opportunity to introduce the concept to the market."
The Brass Tap offers American fare with extensive local brewery offerings, as well as entertainment space. It is part of FSC Franchise Co., a restaurant franchise group that also includes Beef 'O' Brady's and Newk's Eatery.
The Margin District unveils flagship residence
The Residences at The Margin District have unveiled a new luxury residence in downtown Franklin.
The flagship residence is worth $6.85 million, according to a press release, and offers 5,737 square feet of living space and 569 square feet of private outdoor living, according to a press release. Residences start at $2 million. It is designed by Nequette Architecture & Design and developed by NAI Nashville Stanton Group as part of The Margin District, a mixed-use development located along the 700 and 800 blocks of Columbia Ave. The development will include 23 luxury condominiums,
“The Flagship Residence is truly unlike anything we have seen offered in Franklin,” said Leah Crutchfield, Realtor and team lead with The Beacon Group of Tennessee at Fridrich & Clark Realty. “Buyers at this level are looking for more than beautiful finishes and an exceptional location. They want the freedom to live effortlessly without sacrificing the space to live fully. The security and ease of a lock-and-leave lifestyle, paired with the luxury of expansive living spaces designed around the people and moments that matter most, is what makes this residence so extraordinary.”
WCS locations ranked among highest in state
Two Williamson County Schools elementary schools and three middle schools are among the top 10 highest-ranked schools in Tennessee, according to the U.S. News and World Report’s latest list.
Clovercroft Elementary is ranked fifth in the state, with Lipscomb Elementary ranked seventh. On the middle school list, Brentwood Middle School ranked sixth in the state, while Woodland Middle School ranked seventh and Sunset Middle School was ranked eighth.
U.S. News and World Report uses mathematics and reading performance scores to put together its rankings.
"This recognition is a testament to the incredible teachers and administrators who pour their hearts into helping students learn, grow and believe in what they can achieve," said WCS Executive Director of Secondary Schools Heather Hayes. "We are so proud of the hard work, determination and growth of our students, as well as the dedicated teachers and administrators who make a difference in their lives every single day."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.