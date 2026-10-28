A former local baseball coach charged with sexual assault of the children he coached was arrested in the Dominican Republic on Monday.
Fernando Gonzalez Ramirez, 32, will return to the United States to face charges. He allegedly sexually assaulted multiple boys while coaching a youth baseball program in Franklin between 2023 and 2024, according to a report from the U.S. Marshals Service.
Ramirez fled after learning of the charges and traveled to Mexico, Japan and Panama, where he has citizenship, before he was ultimately arrested in the Dominican Republic.
The Franklin Police Department is investigating the matter, and while two boys came forward with the allegations, law enforcement believes there could be additional victims.
"We’re grateful to the @USMarshalsHQ for their assistance in locating and apprehending the suspect in this case," the Franklin Police Department said on X. "Anyone who believes they may have been victimized or has information related to this investigation is urged to contact Franklin Police.
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