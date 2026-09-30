A South Nashville-based company is making the move to Brentwood. Professional services provider 3LS Inc. announced that a building located at 5314 Maryland Way will now serve as its flagship location, according to a press release.
Nashville Business Journal reported that the company paid $8 million for the 38,000-square-foot building, which is set to open in summer 2027.
In addition, luxury custom homebuilder Zurich Homes announced that it purchased an office in Franklin’s historic downtown district. The company bought the property in June for $1.85 million, NBJ reported.
The office is located at 140 Fourth Ave. S, the former site of Towne Creek Realty, and Zurich is set to move in on Sept. 30, according to a press release.
“We’re so excited to join the business community in downtown Franklin,” Nikki Zuercher, vice president of Zurich Homes, said in a press release. “As Franklin residents, we love helping people build their dream homes in and around our sweet town. Having an office of our own here feels like the perfect next step.”
FPD adds four officers
Franklin Police Department hired four new officers, the department announced last week. Franklin Police Chief Deb Faulkner administered the oath of office to the new officers.
The news follows an August announcement that the department would boost pay for such positions, with entry-level officer pay starting at $68,000.
Officer Spencer Chapel joins FPD from the Davidson County Sheriff’s office.
Officer Kevin Hoffman joins the department following experience in the United States Marine Corps and in private security.
In addition, Sutton Welch will join the team by way of Texas. Middle Tennessee native Kainoa Zelaya will also join the department, with his father having served with FPD for 27 years.
The FPD traffic unit announced last week that it had won three awards at the Tennessee Highway Safety Office’s annual Law Enforcement Challenge.
Pilates studio slated for Franklin
Pilates studio Bodybar is set to open in Franklin at the end of October. In addition, the studio is also offering tours on Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The 995 Meridian Blvd., Suite 100 location represents the first Tennessee studio for Bodybar, and it is owned and operated by first-time franchise owner Brenda Warkow. She also plans a second location in Brentwood, according to a press release. The Franklin studio will offer 14 reformers and a private space for one-on-one training.
"I'm so honored and excited to be opening BODYBAR's very first Tennessee studio," Warkow said in a press release. "From the very first class I took, I knew BODYBAR was something special, and that's why I believe our community is really going to resonate with it. Our workout is accessible to all fitness levels and uses equipment like the chair, tower, and jumpboard, which sets us apart from others in the area. I'm excited to introduce our studio to the community and welcome our first members soon."
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