Ascension Saint Thomas shared in a statement this week that it is no longer in “immediate jeopardy” of losing its Medicare reimbursement status following a medication error.
However, the health system still has to prove compliance with four conditions of Centers for Medicare and Medicaid services participation, as the Nashville Business Journal reported. The deadline to complete any changes was moved from Sept. 18 to June 2027.
The news comes as Williamson County is undergoing the process of potentially selling Williamson Health to Ascension, a move that has garnered support of some local physicians. Last week, the Williamson County Commission approved the letter of intent process for the two hospitals.
“We are grateful for our ongoing constructive collaboration with regulators, and we will continue to work with both the State of Tennessee regulators and CMS,” Ascension shared in a statement. “Our hearts remain with those impacted by this event, and we are committed to learning from this and upholding the standards of patient safety, quality, and compassionate care.”
WCS students compete in Special Olympics
Three Williamson County School students competed in the Special Olympics USA Games this summer.
Franklin High’s Delaney Heflin earned a gold medal in Pickleball Unified Female Doubles category. In addition, Rogan Rivers from Franklin High earned first place in Pickleball Traditional Doubles, and Ravenwood High’s Kenly Wood competed in swimming events, according to a press release.
The athletes were part of 3,000 competitors who took part in the June competition in Minneapolis.
In addition, Williamson County Schools announced this week that students had broken the district record for National Merit Semifinalists. This year, 95 students earned the designation, breaking the record of 85 students in 2024.
Lotz House names development director
Franklin Civil War historic site Lotz House has named Tony Morreale to the role of community development director.
Morreale began working at the historic site one year ago as a tour guide, which includes a “Hands On History” cellar tour and the artifact recovery program. Morreale previously led Civil War reenactments, and also currently serves as chair of the Franklin Civil War Commission.
“Tony is an exceptional living history interpreter and tour guide at the Lotz House, and we are excited to expand his role to include bringing the captivating story of the Lotz family to the community at large,” said Lotz House Executive Director Thomas Y. Cartwright.
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