How many times have I asked myself, “Where can a girl get a good glass of wine around here?!” since I’ve been an adult in Franklin? The limit does not exist, but has drastically reduced in recent years.
An occupational hazard of writing about food and travel is inevitable pretentiousness when it comes to splurges, and in my 30s, alcohol and its ensuing effects are one of those.
So gone are the days of me hunting for happy hours on Bud Light at local dive bars (just don’t mention this if you see me there), replaced by plush bar stools, craft cocktails, and crisp glasses of French white.
Despite strides in dining and beverage options in Franklin, it can still be a challenge to find a wine list that isn’t just marked-up grocery store bottles or limited to one region. I’ve done the hard work for you, and I gathered a list of five spots with actually good wine menus in town.
Red Pony
This oldie but goodie (that’s almost legal itself; it turned 20 this year!) has long been a go-to for Franklin’s special occasions. The menu features such dishes as grilled beef tenderloin and meatloaf made with elk. And if we’re ordering mains like that, a well-paired bottle is imperative. You’ll find bottles from all over the New and Old World: rich Bordeauxs and full-bodied cabs, crispy California whites and actual Champagne. Many bottles clock in the $ 60 to $70 price range.
JJ’s Wine Bar
While this vending machine-style cocktail bar is certainly fun, you’ll find a couple of excellent bottles tucked between familiar labels both in the vending machines and on the by-the-bottle menu. The nice thing about the JJ’s system is that you can select 1 oz pours of certain wines for a DIY tasting of expensive bottles, or before you commit to a full glass. That $45-per-ounce Cabernet from the Russian River Valley is a little luxurious wink without committing to the full $100+ glass.
Saffire
Its return to the Factory also marked the return of one of Franklin’s original beloved cocktail options. While many come for the beautifully blue martini and the steak and biscuits, I come for the wine. Especially on Wednesdays, when select bottles are half-priced. One of my favorites, Lingua Franca Chardonnay from Oregon, is comparable in price (when half off) to the one store in Franklin that carries it. Turns out, I’m still hunting those happy hours.
January
A restaurant with its own cellar certainly deserves a spot on the list. Southall’s signature restaurant, which has earned a green MICHELIN star, wows guests with its rotating seasonal menu featuring produce grown the grounds, exotic fish dishes, impressive cuts of steak, and desserts that aren’t to be missed. The resident sommelier can help pick a bottle to pair with whatever you order… or each course if you’re feeling crazy. Cellar dinners are bookable on occasion for a super intimate wine-forward experience.
Honorable Mention: Saint Goose
Alright, yes, it’s a liquor store. But Saint Goose is one of my favorite places in general to browse wines I’d never find elsewhere. They carry the aforementioned Chardonnay, as well as a massive collection of rare, obscure bottles that are almost always excellent. They earn a spot on the list due to their open tastings on Friday evenings and Saturday afternoons – you can come in and sample pours before making your selections, which is a fun way to kick off date night. Their wine club program is also excellent if you’re interested in stocking your at-home collection.
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