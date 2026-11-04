The Little Gym has opened a location in Franklin.
The Little Gym of Franklin is owned and operated by Somersault Operating, Inc., which has 31 other locations with plans to open eight more between the Nashville area, North Carolina and Washington, according to a press release.
The 4,000-square foot location at 209 S Royal Oaks Blvd. is led by gym director Katie McDuffee and program director Jordan Rucker. It offers gymnastic classes — including parent-child classes — as well as space for celebrations.
"At the end of the day, everything we do is about the kids," said Somersault Operating, Inc. CEO Richard More. "Our team truly loves what we do, and we've seen firsthand how The Little Gym changes children's lives by giving them a positive, encouraging place to grow, build confidence and learn to love who they are."
The Little Gym has more than 400 locations in more than 31 countries, including the U.S., Canada, China, the United Kingdom and Thailand.
Spring Hill Fire purchases new training tool
The Spring Hill Fire Department will update training tools with a $17,000 grant from the Gary Sinese Foundation First Responder Outreach Program.
The funding paid for the FiAR Fire Extinguisher Training System V2, which allows trainees to practice fire suppression through augmented reality in any environment without any cleanup required. Before, SHFD did not have a fire extinguisher training device for demonstrations or for public education, according to a press release.
“This amazing technology takes advantage of augmented reality to bring realistic live training to any location for actual hands-on experience,” said Chief Graig Temple. “Our Community Risk Reduction efforts extend beyond messaging and fire safety best practices. If you, your workplace, or community group would like to demo this device and get the hands-on training, contact Captain Lisa Burns.”
Nonprofit reaches 50 million meals served
Franklin-based food insecurity nonprofit organization OneGenAway announced this week that it had reached the milestone of 50 million meals served.
OneGenAway was launched by Chris and Elaine Whitney in 2013, and provides free food through mobile food pantries, doorstep deliveries, community partnerships and food rescue. The organization also announced a goal to reach 500 meals through expansion of local and national partners, according to a press release.
“We’re not just trying to go in and be a one-hit wonder,” Chris Whitney says. “We want to bring sustainability.”
In the fall of 2025, OneGenAway expanded services in the wake of federal cuts to SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program). That year, the organization distributed more than 12 million pounds of food.