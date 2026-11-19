Gov.-Elect Marsha Blackburn has appointed two Williamson County leaders — Brian Clifford and Todd Kaestner — to cabinet positions in her incoming administration.
Clifford, who currently serves as Deputy Commissioner for the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation under Gov. Bill Lee, will lead the department under the Blackburn administration.
“Tennessee’s natural resources are among our greatest assets, and we have a responsibility to manage them wisely for future generations,” Blackburn said in a news release. “But that responsibility goes beyond the great outdoors. It means cutting unnecessary red tape, advancing regulatory reform, and ensuring government is responsive, accountable and focused on serving Tennesseans. Brian brings a unique combination of legal experience and leadership, and I look forward to working with him to promote economic growth, protect our freedoms, and keep Tennessee a great place to live, work, and explore.”
Clifford also serves on the Williamson County Commission in District 12.
“Throughout my career, I have had the opportunity to work alongside leaders and communities across our state to strengthen conservation efforts and expand access to Tennessee’s outdoors,” Clifford said. “I look forward to continuing that work under Governor-elect Blackburn’s leadership by protecting Tennessee’s air, land, and water; supporting our state parks and outdoor recreation; and serving communities across the state to ensure our natural resources remain protected, accessible, and enjoyed for years to come.”
Kaestner, a former Williamson County Commissioner who briefly ran for Williamson County Mayor in the 2026 election, was appointed as Commissioner of Finance and Administration.
“Taxpayers deserve a state government that is efficient, accountable and responsible with every dollar entrusted to it,” Blackburn said. “As governor, I will make it a priority to take a hard look at state spending, root out waste, fraud and abuse, and streamline government wherever possible. Todd Kaestner brings the financial experience and leadership needed to help us build a leaner, more fiscally responsible government that puts Tennessee taxpayers first.”
Kaestner also serves on the Tennessee Board of Regents, with a term expiring in June 2028. He was previously the chief financial officer and executive vice president of corporate development for Brookdale Senior Living.
“I am honored to be selected by Governor-elect Blackburn to serve as Commissioner of Finance and Administration,” Kaestner said. “I look forward to working with her administration to ensure taxpayer dollars are spent wisely, strengthen fiscal accountability, identify opportunities for savings, and make state government more efficient. We have an opportunity to take a fresh look at how government operates and ensure Tennessee is getting the greatest value for every dollar spent.”