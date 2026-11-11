A new freestanding Sephora location is planned for a Brentwood Shopping Center, FranklinIs reported.
It will occupy the former Columbia Sportswear space, part of the Brentwood Place Shopping Center at 330 Franklin Rd. The opening date has not yet been announced, but it is set to open in early 2027. Sephora has more than 1,800 stores in the country, including four in Nashville and another in Cool Springs Galleria in Brentwood.
Last week, Big Bad Breakfast opened its Brentwood location at Brentwood Place, making it the third Williamson County location for the eatery.
County Schools Score Robotics funds
Six Williamson County Schools will offer additional robotics opportunities, thanks to grant funding from the Tennessee Valley Authority.
Mill Creek Elementary, Nolensville High School, Scales Elementary, Creekside Elementary School and Thompson’s Station Middle School have received a total of $22,500 to apply toward their respective robotics programs.
"This is exciting because it means more students will have access to high-quality robotics experiences in our schools," said WCS STEM Director Eric Harvey. "The grant funding will help these programs purchase equipment, expand opportunities for students and continue growing robotics participation across elementary, middle and high school levels."
Color Me Mine to open in Franklin
Color Me Mine is set to open in Franklin on Saturday.
The franchise of the New Orleans-based company is owned by Chris and Ana Dutton, and will offer family-friendly experiences including hundreds of ceramic pieces to choose from to paint, according to a press release. It will also offer monthly events.
Color Me Mine has more than 150 locations worldwide, with the Franklin location set for 3252 Aspen Grove Dr Suite #11. It is also celebrating the grand opening on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
"After years in the corporate world, we were ready to build something that was truly ours," said Ana Dutton. "Franklin is such a family-oriented community, and we wanted to give families and friends a place to unplug, have fun and create something special together. Color Me Mine was the perfect fit, and we can't wait to see all the memories made here."