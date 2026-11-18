The Heritage Foundation of Williamson County has announced its lineup of 2026 holiday season offerings, including its annual Dickens of a Christmas festival.
The 41st Annual Dickens of a Christmas festival is set to take place on December 12 and 13 on Main Street in Franklin. The festival focuses on Victorian traditions, including carolers, costumed characters, music and vendors, as well as a market of entirely Tennessee-made products.
In addition, the Downtown Franklin Association is celebrating Small Business Saturday on Nov. 28. Participating businesses will offer promotions that day, encouraging support of area small businesses.
Finally, the Franklin Theatre will host a slate of holiday movies and live performances, including "Elf," "Home Alone," "National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation," "White Christmas" and "The Muppet Christmas Carol." In addition, the Ryan Middagh Jazz Orchestra, Christmas with the Celts, among others are set to perform at the historic theater.
Lotz House to host reenactors, women’s history tour
Civil War-era historic site The Lotz House is set to host a living history event to commemorate the Battle of Franklin, which took place on Nov. 30, 1864.
Reenactors representing the 33rd Alabama Infantry & 6th Indiana Infantry, as well as former president Abraham Lincoln, are set to perform on Dec. 5 from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Visitors can learn about medical equipment, common life at the time and stories of the Battle of Franklin, according to a press release.
“We look forward to hosting our Living History event for the ninth year at Lotz House,” said Lotz House Executive Director Thomas Y. Cartwright. “Visitors are always enthralled as they interact with the live reenactors who bring our history to life.”
Additionally, the Lotz House is set to host a women’s history tour on Nov. 29, which would have been Matilda Lotz’s 168th birthday. She was six years old at the time of the Battle of Franklin and later became one of California’s “premiere early female artists,” according to a press release.
Franklin band wins championship
The Franklin High School marching band recently earned the title of grand champion at the Middle Tennessee State University’s Contest of Champions in October, earning the school its ninth Tennessee Governor’s Cup, but first-ever grand champion recognition.
“What an honor to be named Grand Champion among so many outstanding bands,” said FHS band director Michael Holland. “I’m incredibly proud of our students and the determination, grit and dedication they have shown throughout this season. They gave their very best, and seeing their hard work recognized in this way is incredibly rewarding.”
To kick off the year, the Franklin High School marching band played in the Rose Parade in Pasadena, California.