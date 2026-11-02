Williamson County saw the highest early voting turnout across the state with 38% of registered voters casting ballots from Oct. 14-29, a 50% increase over turnout compared to the 2022 midterm election.
Following this year’s congressional redistricting, Williamson County was split between the 9th and 5th Congressional Districts, two of the state’s most competitive races. Williamson County is also the home of Republican gubernatorial nominee U.S. Sen. Marsha Blackburn.
Other state and local offices are also on the ballot, as well as proposed constitutional amendments.
The next highest voter turnout was in Loudon (36%), Wilson (32%), Shelby (31%), Davidson (31%), Rutherford (30%) and Knox (30%) counties.
“Our voters have really taken advantage of early voting for this midterm election cycle,” Williamson County Election Administrator Chad Gray told the Williamson Scene. “We are continuing our preparations for Election Day and ask that voters who will be voting on Nov. 3 to study your sample ballot before arriving to make the process as speedy as possible.”
Polls will open from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. on Tuesday for the general election.
More information about voting in Williamson County can be found here.