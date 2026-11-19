The Williamson County School Board postponed a vote on its five-year capital plan until Dec. 7 after a push to fast-track a new Fairview Elementary.
Fairview Elementary, built in 1962, is the oldest school in the district, and its $55 million replacement isn’t slated to receive its first dollar until 2027-28. District 1 board member Tony Bostic moved to change that, asking the board to start funding the project in the 2026-27 budget year. Board members Jennifer Konyn of District 10 and Donna Clements of District 8 agreed. Konyn pointed to “unbalanced growth” in the county, and Clements called the difference “glaring.”
Currently, several schools built in the 1990s are higher on the list than Fairview, including Bethesda, Crockett, Walnut Grove and Trinity elementary schools.
“If you are a new family and you're trying to look at a place to move to in Williamson County and you visit other areas, if you look at the Fairview schools, it's rougher than anywhere else in this county. There's only so much lipstick you can put on something to pretty it up after a little while,” Bostic said.
District 2 board member Randy Allen said he supports addressing Fairview but wanted to see side-by-side spreadsheets first.
“I would feel terrible for my constituents if I vote for this new building, and we have no idea where the money’s coming from,” Allen said.
Before the board voted on Bostic’s amendment, District 11’s Tonja Hibma moved to postpone the plan to the Dec. 7 meeting, and District 6’s Kimberly Calcote seconded. The amendment and final vote passed 12-0.
Assistant Superintendent Dave Allen said Fairview Elementary School currently has 407 students enrolled, with a capacity of 660. He says since Fairview has projected growth, they were hoping to eventually use Educational Impact Fees for the rebuild. But those can only be used when enrollment is high enough to justify using the impact fees.
Rachel Farmer, assistant superintendent of budget and finance, said moving Fairview up would mean an intent to fund $2.5 million this year and $30 million in 2027-28, with the total project costing $55 million. The county commission has to approve all funding decisions.
Other business
Interim Superintendent Leigh Webb said Williamson County Schools employees scored 4.19 out of 5 on Gallup’s Q12 employee engagement survey this fall, placing the district in the 91st percentile among K-12 districts in Gallup’s database. It’s the fifth consecutive year the district’s score has improved.
The board approved the 2027-28 calendar with early release and late start days, as well as a framework for the 2028-29 calendar. The calendar committee will review whether to put early release and late start days on the same dates districtwide for 2028-29.
On Monday, Dec. 7, the school board will hold a special called meeting to vote on a leadership profile for the superintendent search. Once that is complete, applications will open the next day and stay open through Jan. 4, 2027.