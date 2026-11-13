After changing its collection process, the Williamson County School Board looked at bullying data for the district as parents have brought up the issue during the superintendent search.
Board members discussed the issue at the Thursday, Nov. 12 work session, looking at the first-quarter bullying and harassment reports.
So far, there are 35 confirmed bullying incidents and 85 confirmed harassment incidents from August to October.
Reported cases of bullying and harassment based on race, color or national origin more than doubled from 54 in the 2023-24 school year to 141 in 2024-25. The number held steady at 145 in 2025-26.
In comparison to other major counties, Williamson schools have much less out-of-school suspensions overall for these incidents. The “XX” means groups fewer than 10.
Discipline was a theme of the community input meetings for the next superintendent as well. Both at Ravenwood and at Independence High School, community members mentioned wanting more rules around discipline.
Leigh Webb, interim superintendent, said they changed their method of data collection this year so that numbers are reviewed on a weekly basis instead of an end-of-year basis.
“We’re producing better results and ensuring that matters are closed quickly. They are reported, they are investigated timely, and it’s easier for us to in small increments, ensure the appropriate follow-up has been given. Not only consequences, but to make sure students have the right support they need, re-teaching of behaviors, and making sure that we are following up with victims appropriately,” Webb said.
Social Studies textbook adoption
Grades three, four and five are transitioning into new curriculum standards next year.
The textbook committee had a meeting on Oct. 22 where they set an instructionally focused vision and set out to answer this question: what do we need instructional materials to supply to support that teaching and learning in classrooms?
Jennifer Sower, director of Instruction and Curriculum at Williamson County Schools, shared that there is a significant gap in learning for third and fourth graders moving forward because of the curriculum shift. For example, this year 3rd grade stops at pre-Revolution. Fourth grade is then using new standards, “so those third graders don’t learn anything about the American Revolution all the way until we’re ready to start the Civil War,” Sower noted.
To bridge the gaps, they will offer two to three weeks of gap lessons that cover the missing history, probably sometime after TCAP this year, Sower says.
She predicts that the state will meet on Nov. 20 to finalize materials that pass state vetting, but it is only preliminary, not final decisions. Public review will most likely start in early December.
Split Log Middle School Update
The county commission approved the intent to fund a new middle school in Brentwood in the Split Log cluster.
The first project is groundwork. There is rock and dirt that needs to be shifted to level the area. WCS will monitor the enrollment and speed of growth in the area.
“We will continue to monitor enrollment and will go as quickly as the growth requires us to go,” Webb said.
As far as zoning, Webb said those conversations are ongoing and are meant to make sure that if they shift, it positively impacts where the dollars are being spent.
Technology as an ongoing conversation
The technology use committee met on Oct. 27.
Andi Davis, the director of Instructional Technology for Williamson County Schools, said they focused on two areas: safe and focused learning environment and supporting intentional student technology use. The committee mentioned using technology to enhance learning rather than it becoming instruction and paying close attention to kids’ transition into middle school technology use as top priorities.
“As we’re reducing in elementary, we want to make sure there’s not a gap in skills between fifth grade and sixth grade, and make sure our sixth graders feel comfortable and prepared and not overwhelmed,” Davis said.
Other top agenda items include application efficacy and making sure teachers better use the new data available to them to make teaching decisions.
Other business
The board went over ZEAL Education Group’s continual plan for superintendent search, which they say is now 28 days ahead of schedule.
They reviewed the five-year capital plan, with some debate around Fairview deserving updated or new schools that aren’t in the budget.
Board chair Claire Reeves mentioned she and Webb are working on a special meeting with the county commission and the school board to talk about the budget since each body has many new members.