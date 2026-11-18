Williamson County is more than just Franklin, and the Heritage Foundation is making the rounds to include all eight of its communities.
With its Preserve Williamson effort, the historic preservation agency looks to help “protect the soul of Williamson County,” says Tyrus Sturgis, chief officer of advocacy and historic stewardship for the Heritage Foundation of Williamson County.
Over the past several years, the organization has hosted town halls in Spring Hill, Nolensville, College Grove and most recently, Fairview to find out which historic sites community members most want to preserve.
These town halls include questions like: “What cherished memory do you have that’s connected to a place in Fairview?” or “What places or areas of Fairview do you believe are most threatened by development, growth, neglect or other changes? “
Next, the foundation will visit Thompson's Station, Arrington, Brentwood and Franklin. Sturgis spoke with the Williamson Scene about the program and the Heritage Foundation’s preservation work.
Williamson Scene: What is Preserve Williamson?
Tyrus Sturgis: Preserve Williamson is a county-wide, community-driven initiative to identify and protect and celebrate historic places, landscapes, stories, community character — all of those things that make communities special, especially the communities in Williamson County. There’s not many places like it. Preservation for us includes not only historic homes but the rural landscapes, cemeteries, our historic roads, agriculture, farms, neighborhoods and also tradition.
It's a holistic approach to historic preservation, but it's centered around the community, and that's because the people who live in a community, I think, are often the best people to tell us what makes that community special and tell us what's worth preserving.
Tell me about the use of the town hall model for this initiative.
The town hall model is designed for people in the community to come out in an environment to focus on historic preservation in the presence of their city leaders to talk about those things that are important.
We understand that preservation looks different in College Grove than it does in Fairview, than it does in downtown Franklin. Every community has its history, has its challenges, and the town hall model allows those to come to the forefront.
It's interesting because someone who's a third- or fourth-generation resident may have something different from someone who's just moved into the area, but there will also be some commonalities there. It's a way that brings people together to rally around the preservation points in their community, and I think real effective preservation has to have grassroots involvement from our citizen preservationists.
What kind of power does the Heritage Foundation have when it comes to development?
The power that the Heritage Foundation and other preservation organizations have, I think, is to connect the right people to address the issues appropriately. In terms of development, it's one of the biggest issues facing Williamson County right now.
Growth is inevitable, and growth is going to come to places that attract it. When you have great schools, you have great people, when you have some rural landscapes, you have farmland, but you also have some more urban areas, and great Southern spirit that goes with that — it attracts people, people want to come.
Our job, I think, is to make sure that growth is responsible and smart growth that balances the need for people to come but also respects the traditions, the open spaces, the green spaces, and the things that already exist.
Is there a limit to how many historic buildings or sites that still need preservation work? How would you measure where the foundation is in that journey?
I think that's a never-ending journey. I think it's up to us to protect those spaces and those places and those stories right now, and then raise the next generation of preservationists to keep protecting those things.
Is there anything else that you want to add, or things that you want people to know you're working on coming up?
I invite people if you have ideas, you have buildings you want to save — if there's something remotely preservation-related — then reach out. I think the more people that are involved and are aligned in historic preservation, the more powerful and impactful the efforts can be. I just want citizens to get involved and to join us. And I think as long as we're working in tandem for the best outcomes, then there's definitely common ground to be found.