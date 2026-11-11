More than $400,000 has been raised for Brentwood’s future permanent veterans memorial, according to an announcement made during the city’s annual Veterans Day ceremony on Wednesday.
“This committee has worked tirelessly for 14 months and has accomplished a tremendous amount,” Brentwood Veterans Monument Ad Hoc Committee Chair and Brentwood Vice Mayor Rhea Little told a crowd of several dozen people outside of Brentwood Police Headquarters.
In May, the Brentwood Veterans Monument Ad Hoc Committee released conceptual designs for the $1.3 million project, with a target opening date of mid-2027.
“We have had great response and continue to have great response from several Brentwood corporate partners, foundations, citizen groups and individual donors,” Little continued. “We are continually making presentations and facilitating donors with the opportunity to be a part of such a great endeavor to build this Brookwood Veterans Monument.”
The ceremony drew veterans, citizens, first responders and local government leaders to the site of the memorial, and featured remarks from several local leaders. That included keynote speaker Brig. Gen. (Ret.) Michael Scholes, deputy commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Veterans Services and musical performances by the Brentwood High School Chamber Choir.
“Brentwood, you have made recognizing veterans a priority,” Scholes said. “Your commitment to a permanent memorial here, along with the work of the city, the monument committee, and the citizens supporting it, reflects the character of this community. A city makes choices about what deserves its time, its resources and a permanent place in its public life. You have chosen to honor the men and women who defended the freedom that allows this community to thrive. That says something about what Brentwood values, its principles, and what you want your children to understand.”
So far, the two largest donations have come from Brentwood residents and veterans: Cal Turner Jr., who donated $250,000, and Currie Andrews, who donated $100,000.
More information about the monument, including donations, can be found here.