More than a week after someone stole items from his own home, businessman Chuck McDowell posted a video on social media offering a $100,000 reward to have those pieces back.
The McDowell family said the theft happened Oct. 24 between 9:24 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. inside their downtown Franklin home. He and his wife returned to find $1.5 million in jewelry stolen, including valuable watches and David Yurman pieces.
McDowell said the robbers stayed in his house for four hours.
He said he believed it was someone who knew them, given the home was not left trashed and specific items — like valuable watches — were taken.
"I mean, I don’t know if it’s emotion, but life is a series of events, and the events that happen in our life come and go," McDowell told the Williamson Scene. "A year from now this will not be a big deal for me. I say all the time when something bad happens, it will turn into something good. This will turn out to be something good. But they stole my stuff, and I am angry. I just want my stuff back."
McDowell said he will come to the bank to meet the person who provides information leading to the return of his items. He is the owner and founder of Wesley Financial Group.
Franklin Police Department confirmed they are following leads, and if anyone has any information to contact Detective Michael Oliver at (615) 794-2514, or Crime Stoppers of Williamson County at (615) 794-4000