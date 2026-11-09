A Brentwood man was found dead on Sunday, some 18 hours after he was reported missing by law enforcement.
Guangxue Li, 61, was the subject of a Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Silver Alert on Saturday night, noting that Li had a “medical condition that may impair his ability to return safely without assistance.”
On Sunday evening, the TBI announced that Li had been found dead.
“Our thoughts are with those who knew and loved him during this tough time,” TBI wrote in a social media post. No further information has been released at this time.