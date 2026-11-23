Editor's note: This story explores suicide, including details of how residents died by suicide. If you are at risk, please stop here and contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline for support at 988.
Nearly nine years ago, a coalition of families affected by suicides at the Natchez Trace Bridge went into action to place barriers on the structure to prevent others from taking their own lives.
In 2027, the National Park Service is slated to complete the project. But in the meantime, the bridge no longer has the temporary safety barriers that the agency placed in 2022. Gates at either end of the bridge stop traffic from Williamson and Davidson Counties, but the Williamson Scene found multiple ways to bypass those gates without resistance.
More than 40 people have died by suicide on the parkway’s bridge since it opened in the 1990s. Records show the first recorded death happened in 2000. The structure is 155 feet high and spans across Highway 96. Since then, the Natchez Bridge Coalition fought for the barriers, and the Tennessee legislature heard those cries. In 2019, the legislature passed a resolution to tell Congress the bridge had become a public safety hazard. Gov. Bill Lee signed the legislation.
"The governor is supportive of the measure to put the barricades up," Gov. Lee said in 2019.
Only one person has survived their attempt on the bridge. Briana Browne Watson told the Williamson Scene she was relieved permanent barriers were coming.
“I have dreamt about it for so long, and it’s hard to imagine it being true and being tangible," she said in an interview back in May. “It gets so much better, and I wish I could show younger me that. Things aren’t always going to feel bad forever."
Since the park service removed the temporary barriers, one person has attempted to die by suicide, but authorities were able to talk that person back to safety. After learning this, the Williamson Scene contacted NPS to ask about the project's progress.
“Work on Double Arch Bridge is continuing in accordance with the project’s schedule, and the bridge remains an active construction site,” NPS spokesperson Leesa Brandon said. “The bridge is closed to motor vehicles, pedestrians and cyclists during construction. Safety fencing has been installed at both ends of the bridge to limit access while work continues.”
From the bottom of the Double Arch Bridge, the Williamson Scene could see machinery stopped with a piece of the new fence frozen in the air. Commuters using Highway 96 to enter Franklin said they haven’t seen movement on the bridge for weeks.
It’s not clear what measures NPS will take while construction is still ongoing. The Williamson Scene brought up the issue to Gov. Lee’s office, but never heard back.
“The project will replace the existing temporary safety barrier with a permanent barrier engineered to provide improved durability and effectiveness while conserving the bridge’s design,” Brandon said. “Additional improvements include concrete rehabilitation, preventive maintenance, and repainting of the bridge.”