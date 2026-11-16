After a hiatus, the Pilgrimage Music and Cultural Festival announced Post Malone and Megan Moroney to headline the event in Franklin next year.
The music festival transitioned its dates to April, hoping to outrun the rain and other weather constraining elements that previous festival-goers experienced. They are not the only festival in Middle Tennessee to undergo issues, with the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival taking a year off for its festival grounds to shape back up after repeated use during murky conditions.
Mt. Joy, Counting Crows and Whiskey Myers will serve as other key components of the lineup.
Past iterations of the festival have included The Killers, Justin Timberlake, Wilco, Foo Fighters and Keith Urban. The festival has been up and running for more than a decade.
Tickets go on sale Nov. 18 at 10 a.m. Music lovers can view the full lineup by tapping here.