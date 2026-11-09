The Williamson County Homeless Alliance held its very first benefit show, Rockin’ the House, at the Franklin Theatre Thursday night.
Despite being the wealthiest county in the state and ranking among the wealthiest in the U.S., the organization pulled data that showed at least 1,000 residents have experienced homelessness in some capacity.
Rockin’ the House brought out at least 20 artists to support the cause and raise money for housing Williamson County's unhoused community. Each artist played three to four songs, with an intermission in the middle.
The lineup featured a range of country, soul and southern rock artists with appearances from Michael Rix, Joe West, Jonell, Neil Diamond tribute band The Twilight Train with Rich Jacques, Jonell Mosser and Sally Slayden-Berry. The show also hosted a reunion for the vintage band The Box Tops with Gary Talley and Bill Cunningham.
Michael Rix opened in front of a packed house (and balcony) with a twang, on his banjo, playing some original songs off his debut album “I Can See the Sun” and his new Christmas single “The Magic of Christmas.”
Rix performed at the benefit after personally receiving help from the nonprofit. The Williamson County Homeless Alliance is a big reason behind his achievements. He moved to the area hoping to make it big as a musician in Nashville.
Rix said he spent a lot of time working for Uber when he was renting a room f in town. One day he came home and found his belongings dumped on the sidewalk, and his room had been rented to a couple while he was still living there. Most of his stuff was taken by the time he returned, and his guitars and banjos were put in the garage, where he no longer had access.
“That night I took all my clothes and put them in a trash bag, put them in the trunk and went back and started driving for Uber,” Rix said, “I literally had guests holding their suitcases in their laps, driving to the airport.”
Between the costs of gas and food, it didn't quite pay enough to get him back on his feet. An Alliance representative and Graceworks employee, William Colburn, helped Rix so he was able to get his utilities turned back on.
“Williamson County Homeless Alliance has always been there, and now I'm on the board,” Rix told Williamson Scene.
Rix is just one of many people the Alliance has helped over the years, and now he gets to help pay it back with the community's help.
After Rix, traditional country artist Joe West performed, and then soul-rock Sally Slayden-Berry with Gary Talley on guitar and a full band.
After the intermission Jonell Mosser performed. Then the sparkling Neil Diamond Tribute band The Twilight Train with Rich Jacques turned the hall into a “Sweet Caroline” sing-a-long. Jacques stunned in a black, sequined suit and a stage presence that has sold out the old theatre several times.
The Box Tops reunion drew an older crowd to the show. Gary Talley played an electric sitar to pay homage to late band member Reggie Young (who also famously played it on the original B.J. Thomas recording of “Hooked on a Feeling”).
They finished with a grand finale of everyone on stage for one final number.