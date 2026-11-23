The Franklin Theatre is not one to wait for Thanksgiving to pass before celebrating Christmas, but if you are, Thanksgiving weekend is packed with an all-star list of Holiday movie screenings to kick it off. Black Friday alone has four options: "Home Alone" at 10 a.m., "The Polar Express" at 1:30 p.m. or my personal favorite, "National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation" at 5 p.m. If you’re not ready to get into the Christmas spirit just yet, the Thanksgiving movie to end them all, "Planes, Trains and Automobiles" is set to play at 8:30 that day. Saturday, Nov. 28 offers another stacked lineup: "How the Grinch Stole Christmas" (2000), "The Santa Clause," "Almost Christmas" and of course, "Die Hard." Cap off the weekend with a screening of The Muppet Christmas Carol on Sunday, Nov. 29. This lineup of movies is ideal to either avoid some family time or make fond memories with them — your choice.
Location: The Franklin Theatre, 419 Main St. in Franklin.