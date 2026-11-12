One of my first memories is seeing "Mulan" at my hometown drive-in theater back when it was released in 1998. I am far from the only one affected by this film, but for Leah Allers, it’s beyond memories of the VHS tape — animated filmmaking is her family business. Through Filmmakers in Franklin, she invites filmmakers to give behind-the-scenes looks of some nostalgic favorites, all the while honoring her father, a filmmaker, animator and storyboard artist best known for co-directing The Lion King. This year, she orchestrated screenings complete with special guests at The Franklin Theatre for "Beauty and the Beast," "Atlantis," "The Secret of Nimh," "Aliens" and "The Angry Birds Movie." The season finale, “Mulan” will be followed by a Q and A with feature director Tony Bancroft and “Mushu” lead Animator Tom Bancroft.
Nov. 14 at 11 a.m. at The Franklin Theatre, 419 Main Street