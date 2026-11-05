A fundraiser for Boys & Girls Clubs of Middle Tennessee has reached a 25-year milestone.
Wine Down Main Street allows guests to enjoy a stroll down Franklin’s Main Street with wine tasting, shopping, food sampling, and live music at various venues. Sponsored by Lipman Brothers wine distributor, more than 20 local shops will offer wines from around the world, paired with small bites from area restaurants.
Boys & Girls Clubs of Middle Tennessee offers mentorship programs, after-school and summer programs for kids ages five through 18.
Nov. 7 at 7 p.m., downtown Franklin